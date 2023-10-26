'We gotta get involved': Councilmember hosts forum to address needs of Black and brown community

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A community forum was held Wednesday night, on the basis of leaving the agenda to the people.

True Bethel Baptist Church was grounds for a forum and conversation for "What's missing from the Black community?".

The open discussion was joined by eight panelists ranging from politicians, school leaders, realtors, health professionals and entrepreneurs.

City of Buffalo Councilmember Rasheed Wyatt moderated the forum hoping to hear from the black and brown community thoughts.

"There's got to be something that we say, 'We gotta get involved. When it comes to education and our children, we gotta get involved. When it comes to housing and some of the poor housing that we're getting, we gotta get involved. There are things that I am hopeful that people have topics that they'll be motivated and passionate about and they'll get involved because of that," Buffalo Commoncouncil Member Rasheed Wyatt told 7 News' Pheben Kassahun.

This forum was more than just a discussion.

The panelists in attendance will be part of a steering committee that will bring some of Wednesday night's ideas into fruition.

A follow-up meeting will take place in January.

"There will be a subsequent meeting in January because we want to keep this thing moving. We don't want to waste people's time but we all have to be a part of it so, again I'm encouraging people. When they see this, if you aren't able to come to this meeting today, please plug in, hear what's going on, get involved, and put your hands to the plot because we cannot change our community without all of us joining in," Wyatt said.

One of the panelists included Channel 7's very own "7Life" host Mercedes Wilson.

Here is a list of the panelists:



Erie County Legislator April Baskin: Chairwoman, Erie County Legislature (District 2)

Rosalind Burgin: Licensed Real Estate Broker, MMB Realty Group

Samuel L. Radford, III: Leader of We the Parents and the WNY Educational Equity

Saleem Shabazz: Community Development Loan Officer, KeyBank

Darren Doc Thomas: Community Leader, Founder of "It Takes A Village"

Mercedes E Wilson: Founder, Sadies Foods & 7 News WKBW Host and Anchor

Beverly Robinson-Smith: Chief of Staff, Community Health Center of Buffalo, Inc.

The event was co-emceed by WGRZ anchor Claudine Ewing.