Buffalo Common Council scrambles to agree on budget amendments

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Common Council canceled a planned press conference announcing its suggested budget amendments Friday, after members failed to reach an agreement with only days left to decide.

Mayor Ryan announced there would be a 25% property tax increase in March, and it was included in his proposed budget released on April 15. That proposition united all nine councilmembers in opposition.

"Obviously, we need to raise resources, there's no question about that," said Majority Leader Leah-Halton Pope at the time. "But also need to look out for those that are vulnerable in our city, so protecting those low-income generational homeowners is really important."

The council is now working to identify cuts to the budget that would significantly reduce the proposed increase, and the canceled announcement shows that's tricky.

At least five members must agree on the exact budget lines to cut and by how much for their suggested amendments to have a chance of sticking. If the council cannot agree on amendments, the budget will pass as it stands, including the 25% property tax increase.

In a statement, council leadership said: "It is clear additional time is needed to continue these discussions."

The council has until Tuesday, May 26, to reach a decision.

"The Common Council continues to deliberate potential amendments to the Mayor’s Proposed Budget and engage in ongoing discussions with the administration to deliver the most responsible and effective spending plan possible for the residents of Buffalo.



While Council Members continue working toward consensus on proposed funding reductions and budget modifications, we remain united in our primary objective: responsibly reducing the Mayor’s proposed 25.8% tax levy increase. A range of options remains under consideration as part of those efforts.



All relevant information, including proposed reductions and corresponding budget lines, will be made public once the Council is prepared to formally advance its amendment package.



It is clear additional time is needed to continue these discussions and build consensus around a final path forward. Council Members will continue working throughout the weekend to identify solutions that lessen the tax burden on residents while protecting the essential city services our constituents rely on and deserve." - President Joel P. Feroleto (Delaware), Majority Leader Leah M. Halton-Pope (Ellicott), and President Pro Tempore Zeneta B. Everhart (Masten).

WATCH: Buffalo Common Council scrambles to agree on budget amendments

Buffalo Common Council scrambles to agree on budget amendments

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