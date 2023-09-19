Buffalo Common Council requests paid leave audit, new snow plan date

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — At Tuesday's Buffalo Common Council meeting, Fillmore District Council Member Mitch Nowakowski introduced a resolution asking that the city comptroller's office conduct an audit on all city employees on paid administrative leave.

"It's the duty of elected officials to do their job and make sure that they fight for the taxpayers and the workers in the City of Buffalo," Nowakowski said.

This request comes after Nowakowski learned a city employee was placed on paid leave and received more than $600,000 for seven and a half years all while collecting a different paycheck from another job.

"Not only was this gross ineptitude but it erodes public trust," he added.

Other council members, like Niagara District Council Member David Rivera, agreed something needs to be done.

"Where did the system break down? That doesn't normally happen and the only way to find out is by having an audit," Rivera said.

The resolution states that this audit should be presented at a civil service committee meeting by mid-November, although Nowkowski said he is flexible if more time is needed.

WKBW

Some council members also addressed, with urgency, a letter calling on the mayor and his administration to provide a comprehensive winter weather plan following last year's deadly blizzard.

SEE: ‘We just need to have a sense of urgency': Some council members want snow emergency plan from Mayor

"I think we've been very patient. We've worked with the administration with everything that they've requested in terms of equipment and now we need to know the plan," University District Council Member Rasheed Wyatt said.

The city releases its annual snow plan on November 1st which is required by city charter, but that date was met with opposition.

"November is much too late," Council President Darius Pridgen said.

WKBW

Unexpectedly, council members filed Wyatt's resolution at Tuesday's meeting requesting that the date be changed to April 1st. The resolution will now head to the legislation committee for discussion.

"It makes sense," Wyatt said, "The residents deserve to know where we are with this."