BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Common Council members are pushing the Ryan administration to reinstate two bulk trash pick-up days per year, after 7 News reported the city has canceled the fall bulk pick-up.

Six council members have filed a resolution asking the Mayor's office to reverse the decision.

University District Representative Rasheed Wyatt said the cut is hard to justify in light of the 25% user fee increase and 19% bump in property taxes, which started July 1.

"To take something away, I just think is disingenuous," Wyatt said.

North District Councilmember Joseph Golombek Jr. said residents began calling his office after 7 News reported on the change.

"Residents were calling my office asking us questions and we were never told," Golombek emphasized.

WATCH: Buffalo Common Council pushes to reverse bulk trash pick-up changes

Buffalo Common Council pushes to reverse bulk trash pick-up changes

Golombek added there was no mention of a cut to bulk trash service in this year's budget or budget negotiations.

"I would have preferred to see that money go toward tax relief for the majority of people in the city of Buffalo that are struggling, that are hurting financially," Golombek said.

Zeneta Everhart, who represents the Masten District, said communication about the cancellation from the city could have been clearer, "We just have to do a better job of communicating this information and informing councilmembers so we can relay this information out," she said.

Last week, Deputy Mayor Benjamin Swanekamp told me the user fee increase is to balance out a $30 million debt in the Enterprise Fund - the part of the budget that pays for the service.

He told me eliminating the fall pick-up will free-up street crews for other work, allowing them to better focus on street sweeping, cutting grass on city-owned vacant lots, and maintaining rights of way.

Wyatt said that explanation does not change his position.

"At the end of the day you have to understand how residents are already struggling. You can't come in here and fix everything overnight, it's not gonna happen," Wyatt said.

