Buffalo Common Council pushes for answers in alleged BPD and ECSO investigation

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Council members are calling for answers from the Buffalo Police Department and the Erie County Sheriff's Office, questioning whether there was a cover-up in how police handled a series of hit-and-run crashes involving Chief of Narcotics Daniel "DJ" Granville.

"Let's do it! Let's not keep kicking the can," Council Member Rasheed Wyatt said during a Buffalo Common Council meeting. "I want people to come and speak about what happened to the travesty of justice as it affects our lives."

Granville admitted last month that he was responsible for the crashes, which happened last year on Buffalo's West Side, an area represented by Council Member David Rivera.

Rivera has been pushing for answers on how the Buffalo Police Department responded the night of the crash. Five officers were placed on leave in April, nearly a full year after the incident.

"It's taken way too much time. There's been a veil of silence from BPD. They have not spoken it," Rivera said. "They can say, well, it’s Niagara County. Well, Niagara County just made a determination. What now? Talk to us."

Rivera hoped to ask Commissioner Alphonso Wright at a Police Oversight Committee meeting this month, but Wright has said he is not available. Acting Mayor Scanlon told reporters that Wright is still open to meeting with the council.

"He sent an email to the Buffalo Common Council saying he would be happy to come in in October, when the meeting was typically, usually scheduled, and discuss things," Scanlon said. "But clearly [he] cannot comment on an ongoing investigation."

Wyatt emphasized that the council should not let the matter fade.

"This is something that happened a year or so ago," said Wyatt. "We're still scrambling for answers."

In addition to pressing for Wright's testimony, the council discussed the possibility of using their subpoena powers to compel former Police Commissioner Gramaglia to speak on the matter.

Granville is serving a 30-working-day suspension without pay as punishment for his criminal conviction.

