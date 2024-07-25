Buffalo Common Council member proposes easing residency requirements for city employees

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo Common Council Member is proposing a change for future city employees to help with recruiting and filling open positions.

The current policy gives city employees six months to move into the city. If the change is adopted, future city employees will have one year to relocate.

Lovejoy District Council Member Bryan Bollman spoke with me Wednesday afternoon to explain that the city is limiting itself, especially given the current housing market.

"As a Council member, I definitely want to see our employees live in the City of Buffalo. This would just help solve a problem of filling vacancies that we currently have," Bollman explained.

He explained that he has heard from department heads who have had no luck in filling open positions.

"We heard from the comptroller's office that they have vacancies in audit, a crucial role to our fiscal crisis ahead of us. We need able bodies in these positions. We need to fill these positions," he added.

Bollman said if the employee is unable to prove they have residency in the city within a year of their hire date, then they could be terminated. The city already conducts this process on a case-by-case basis.

"You're moving into the City of Buffalo. The housing market. It's difficult to find a house. A very competitive market. Searching for apartments is very competitive so this would give prospective employees an opportunity to find suitable housing," Bollman explained.

This resolution would cover all City of Buffalo departments.

"I still feel strongly that the residents in the City of Buffalo should be residents. If they are getting paid by the taxpayers, they should live in the City of Buffalo," the Lovejoy District Councilmember shared.

When searching for government jobs in the City of Buffalo the website shows 26 positions are listed but there are more that need to be filled between the different departments, according to Bollman.

Bollman has requested that the law department amend the code. After that, it goes back to the Council for a vote and then to the mayor's desk to be signed into law or vetoed.