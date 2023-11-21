Buffalo Common Council expecting to hear from dept. heads regarding city snow plan

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo's Common Council still has questions regarding the City of Buffalo's snow plan.

Council members are expecting to hear from the commissioners of the Buffalo Fire Department, Buffalo Police Department, Department of Public Works and 311 during a committee meeting Tuesday afternoon.

This call from North District Council member Joeseph Golombek comes after many questions were left unanswered during a meeting earlier this month.

"Following the Community Development Committee Meeting on Wednesday, November 8, 2023, it has become evident that there is a pressing need for continued discussions," Golombek said, "We urge these departments to address the Committee and residents directly, providing answers to queries and presenting their coordinated plan in preparation for the winter season."

Golombek is also asking that the newly hired Emergency Services Manager, Thomas Luby, and Fleet Manager, James Cross, introduce themselves to the Council and city residents.

SEE: City of Buffalo announces the hire of new Emergency Services Manager and Fleet Manager

The committee meeting will be at Buffalo City Hall at 2 p.m.