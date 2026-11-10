BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Common Council has approved nearly $35 million in emergency borrowing to pay for repairs and other capital needs across the city, despite warnings from Comptroller Barbara Miller-Williams about taking on additional debt.

The resolution passed Tuesday afternoon with six members voting in favor, one voting against and two absent.

Mayor Sean Ryan is seeking authorization for a total of $94 million in capital investment. The measure approved Tuesday allows the city to borrow $34.9 million through the Buffalo Fiscal Stability Authority to address what the administration considers emergency needs.

Miller-Williams urged council members to delay the vote, warning that additional borrowing could ultimately put more pressure on taxpayers.

"Everyone needs to realize every time we go and we borrow some, we have to repay that," Miller-Williams said. "It will probably end up in increased property taxes because the more we borrow, the more we will have to pay in return."

Miller-Williams also raised concerns that borrowing through the Buffalo Fiscal Stability Authority bypasses the comptroller's office.

"I look at the dynamics of what's going here; it certainly is a power move," she said.

The comptroller acknowledged that Buffalo has significant infrastructure needs but questioned trying to address them through such a large amount of borrowing at once.

"For too many years, those needs were not met," Miller-Williams said. "I also recognize that we cannot fix the problem overnight and we cannot fix the problem by borrowing and throwing money at it overnight."

WATCH: Buffalo Common Council approves nearly $35 million in emergency borrowing despite comptroller's concerns

Buffalo Common Council approves nearly $35 million in emergency borrowing

Common Councilmember Mitch Nowakowski defended the borrowing, saying the city needs to address longstanding problems.

"We need to respond to the needs of the people and we can do that responsibly," Nowakowski said.

Nowakowski said the money will help pay for projects including a fire station replacement, a feasibility study involving the city's fleet and Buffalo Fire Department, and work involving the old animal shelter.

He argued that the city has underinvested in its infrastructure.

"The Town of Amherst capitally invests over 100 million," Nowakowski said. "We're a city that has far greater needs, and we had a comptroller's cap at $28 million. It wasn't taking us far at all, and it left a ton of places to be underinvested in."

Ryan's office applauded the Common Council's decision, saying in a statement: "Fiscal responsibility means addressing these problems before they become even more costly."

Tuesday's vote covers only the $34.9 million in emergency funding. Ryan's administration is also seeking an additional $59 million for other capital projects.

