Buffalo Common Council advances funding ahead of federal pause

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — The Buffalo Common Council has approved a Memorandum of Agreement with the Buffalo Urban Renewal Agency to secure funding for essential services, despite a federal funding freeze announced by President Trump.

The agreement aims to ensure that critical programs such as fair housing, childcare, and public education continue to receive the necessary funding. This preemptive measure comes after a federal judge temporarily blocked the funding freeze, which was set to take effect Tuesday evening.

"The city of Buffalo here in the administration and the council is doing everything we can to try to assure that, you know, extremely important dollars for everyone in our community are allocated and safe," said Bryan Bollman, Buffalo Common Council President.

Other council members say the President is causing municipalities like Buffalo to feel stretched financially.

"Trump's trying to promote chaos and unfortunately, he's doing it but again as long as you all are selling us that this will continue to help us continue with services, we have the dollars to do so I guess we have to go with it," said Common Council member Rasheed Wyatt.

Common Councilman Mitch Nowakowski highlighted the importance of the funds, noting, "Ones that are reallocated that are in jeopardy go to the most vulnerable people within the city of Buffalo."

Although the agreement does not specify how much money will be given to BURA to continue funding, Acting Mayor Chris Scanlon has asked City department heads to prepare for any budget impacts resulting from the agreement.

Acting Mayor Scanlon has been in contact with Senators Schumer and Gillibrand to discuss the implications of the funding freeze and ensure that Buffalo remains in good standing.

With the agreement in place, Buffalo aims to protect its most vulnerable residents from the potential impacts of the federal funding pause, ensuring continuity in essential services.

