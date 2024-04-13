Buffalo clothing company a finalist in Barclays Small Business Contest with $60,000 grand prize

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — An accessible clothing company, based in Buffalo, is a finalist in a national small business content, in the running for a $60,000 grand prize.

Aille Design is now asking for Western New York's help in the voting, to help it claim that number one spot. The clothing company is one of 10 finalists.

The contest is run by Barclays and tries to identify the country's top small business.

Aille Design creates clothing that features words in braille, formed by beadwork. It works with the blind and visually-impaired communities to design its pieces.

You can vote for the Aille Design team here.

If Aille Design wins, it will become the second Queen City business to earn the top spot. Frank Gourmet won the contest in 2020.

To learn more about the accessible clothing company, 7 News reporter Taylor Epps spoke with the owners.