Buffalo cancer advocate launches 16th annual 'Gina Davis Walk Ride 4 Hope' supporting all cancer types

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The 16th Annual "Gina Davis Walk Ride 4 Hope" took place in Buffalo on Saturday, emphasizing its mission to represent all types of cancers rather than focusing on just one.

Gina Davis, founder of Jes Breathe, organized the event as a 16-year breast cancer survivor who wanted to broaden community support beyond traditional awareness campaigns.

"In October the world is pink, but we have all these cancers that the community is affected by. When I thought to do something for the community because I'm a 16-year champion. I just want to know more about all cancers and how we can help all patients," Davis said.

The event featured a motorcade with many vehicles representing different types of cancers. Participants carried bags displaying an 800 number that allows people from around the world to reach out to Davis and her organization in Buffalo.

At the ride, breast cancer survivor Betty Jean Grant shared her journey. She was diagnosed in 2023 and told me she had a mastectomy to remove the tumor instead of chemo due to her age. She said her mother and grandmother died from breast cancer.

"If there is a history of cancer in your family, especially breast cancer, go ahead and have everybody in your female side of your family get them tested. It's never too late to do that. Sometimes they say you should start a breast examination at 30. You should have the mammogram at 40 because we are all about saving lives," Grant explained.

One advice she has for someone who has started their cancer journey is this:

"Get with a nutritionist and eat cleaner. We can't just eat anything. When we were younger, there was a commercial that used to come on all the time, and a cartoon that says 'You are what you eat.' It's so true," Davis added.

The organization is actively seeking volunteers for upcoming initiatives.

Two additional events are planned, including its Pink Boots to the Ground, which is scheduled for Oct. 3 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. The Grace Projects, which empowers women who have had mastectomies or are going through cancer treatment. The event is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 24, at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center.

Davis announced the launch of a fundraising campaign for the "Gina Davis Citadel," a $3.7 million project. The facility aims to house people in the local community and provide a peaceful space for people to stop by during the start of their cancer journey.

The organization hopes to open the home in 2027 to serve newly diagnosed patients, those currently in treatment and survivors.