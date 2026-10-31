BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — As a long-term construction project reshapes Buffalo's Main Street, some small businesses are struggling, but one owner is defying the trend by expanding.

The $54 million federally funded project to allow cars to share Main Street with the train is set to continue until 2028. But signs of the strain on businesses are apparent, a bubble tea cafe closed down over the summer, along with nearby Greek restaurant Vasilis.

Peter Flanagan owns lunch spot Pete's Place on the street. He tells me the construction has been a nuisance, but amidst the challenges he's decided to open a new restaurant at the former Vasilis location, next door to his current business.

He's in the middle of renovating the space to become Sam's Benedict, a restaurant operated by his wife, Sam.

"The entire place is getting an overhaul, table chairs furniture, menu," Flanagan said.

The business owner plans for the restaurant to be open for breakfast, lunch and dinner. He told me he's able to expand due to his wife's online catering business.

"Her reach has pulled the people in, and now our business is at capacity," Flanagan said.

WATCH: Buffalo business owner expands with new restaurant despite ongoing Main Street construction woes

Buffalo business owner expands with new restaurant despite ongoing Main Street construction woes

Flanagan admitted he has some concerns about the length of the construction project but overall he's optimistic.

"I have high hopes for downtown. It's been dead since they first did this in the '70s when they put the rail in. Hopefully this fixes that mistake," Flanagan said. "Hopefully I can set an example for other businesses to come down here and be successful."

Flanagan plans to open the new restaurant in January.

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