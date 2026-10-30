BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The chants of "Go Bills" and "Are You Ready, Buffalo?" filled the air as Buffalo Bills fans gathered at Niagara Square for a night of music, dancing and celebration, bringing together a community united by its love for the team.

From the dance floor to the fireworks lighting up the sky, Thursday's event celebrated pride and excitement for the season.

"I think that these events are pretty cool for the family," an attendee said. "It gets everybody a chance to come out and see what's going on and everything and enjoy the festivities."

WKBW

Events like this also have an impact beyond bringing fans together. They can help attract visitors to the city and support Buffalo's local economy.

Patrick Kaler of Visit Buffalo pointed to hotel occupancy numbers around this year's home opener as an example of football's economic impact on the region.

"From a standpoint, the home opener this year was on a Thursday night, and our overall hotel occupancy was 94%. Even the Wednesday night through the weekend, it was in the high 80s," Kaler said. "So that showed that a lot of people were coming in."

WATCH: Bills Mafia brings Buffalo together for a night of music, fireworks and team pride

Buffalo Bills rally brings community together with music, fireworks and team pride

Peter Burakowski, executive director of Buffalo Place, said the economic benefits extend beyond the stadium, with fans and visitors spending time at downtown restaurants, bars and businesses.

"Whether it's a home game or away game, Black Times want to spend some of their time downtown, getting a drink, getting a bite to eat, out-of-town fans coming to visit. If you walk downtown and they're posting team jerseys, getting a bite to eat, getting a drink. This really does have a true economic impact for downtown," Burakowski said.