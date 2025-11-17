BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills staff and Hallmark actors teamed up Monday to pack 600 Thanksgiving totes and turkeys as part of the Bills' annual Thanksgiving Blitz.

Stars Matthew Daddario and Holland Roden, who appear in Hallmark's new movie "Holiday Touchdown: A Bills Love Story," spent the day helping staff assemble holiday meal packages for families in need.

"It's fun for us to be here and be part of that, especially when it comes to the Bills and talking about Buffalo," Daddario said. "I think it's really great that FeedMore is doing this and working with the Bills together. I really appreciate the people who make this possible, despite the logistical challenges involved, so families can receive these meals."

WATCH: Buffalo Bills and Hallmark stars team up to feed families this Thanksgiving

Buffalo Bills and Hallmark stars team up to feed families this Thanksgiving

The volunteers rolled their sleeves up inside the FeedMore WNY warehouse, assembling 600 meal totes with turkeys, pies and all the fixings for a feast. Catherine Shick of FeedMore WNY shared the importance of the effort.

"These holiday totes will include everything needed to make a wonderful holiday meal so families experiencing food insecurity can come together, make memories and not have to worry," she said.

wkbw

FeedMore WNY notes that the Thanksgiving Blitz will provide more than 5,000 meals to families across Western New York. Shick added that partnerships with organizations and the community help ensure that families can enjoy a holiday dinner, especially in a year of high demand.

"We're so excited to have all of these amazing partners here today volunteering, so the totes are ready to be distributed to our neighbors experiencing food insecurity," Shick said.

wkbw

The Hallmark actors said working alongside the Buffalo Bills has been a unique and memorable experience.

"The Buffalo Bills are incredibly charitable and one of the nicest organizations we have ever come across," Roden said. "The Hallmark team is incredibly impressed, and we all became Bills fans as a result."

The movie, "Holiday Touchdown: A Bills Love Story," airs this Saturday, November 22, on the Hallmark Channel.