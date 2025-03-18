Buffalo-based hockey apparel label 'Dishin' brings creative flair on and off the ice

Dishin is a Buffalo-based hockey apparel company that makes hats, sweatshirts and more. The company brings a creative flair on and off the ice and has continued to grow since it launched in 2016.

WKBW Dishin hats, some are made by New Era

I stopped by the company's headquarters in downtown Buffalo to talk with founder Matt Keeler about what has led to his success, and upcoming collaborations within the NHL.

"This is who I am to the have fire in my heart to bring creativity to hockey," said Keeler

WKBW Matt Keeler and Michael Schwartz

Keeler started working on his company while he was a student studying at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford.

WKBW Matt Keeler shows jerseys he designed

"I really wanted to blend my passions for everything I was doing at the time, hockey, fashion, art, music," explained Keeler. "Started designing, and putting designs on paper, and eventually was putting those on apparel as well, and made a few shirts and hats. Had a lot of family, and friends supporting me."

WKBW Founder Matt Keeler, keeps one of every hat made

In 2016 Keeler launched Dishin. The company has gone on to partner with New Era and collaborate with the Detroit Red Wings and Chicago Blackhawks

Why the name Dishin?

"Dishin has always been a term we've thrown around on the pond, on the rink, means to give," said Keeler. "To dish is to give...We always want to be able to give back to the game...To dish to give, to be part of Buffalo community that’s what it's all about."

What's the story behind your logo?

"The third eye on top is being able to see the game [hockey] through a third eye and new perspective," explained Keeler.

Who have been some of your top supporters?

"Dion Dawkins...Tage Thompson...Rasmus Dahlin," Keeler said.

WKBW Buffalo Bills lineman Dion Dawkins wears Dishin

What's your advice for someone who wants to start an apparel company?

"You got to wake up every day, and want to do it," said Keeler. "You got to enjoy it. Find your passion, and love it and once you find that you got to let it kill you, and go after it as hard as you can."

How did you grow the business to partner with New Era?

"I think it all comes down to relationships," said Keeler. "I think everything in business always comes back to reputation."

What's next?

"More to come with New Era," said Keeler. "We have huge a release coming this fall. Apparel and nine more headwear pieces. So super excited about that, a lot more in the work with them."