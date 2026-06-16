BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The City of Buffalo Animal Shelter is full — so full that kennels have been set up in the lobby — and officials are urgently calling on the community to foster or adopt animals.

Deputy Mayor Benjamin Swanekamp said the shelter has exceeded its limits.

"We're over capacity. We're at 67 animals right now," Swanekamp said.

Among those waiting for a home is Jenny, a dog who has been at the shelter since December 8.

The city recently received a $400,000 grant from New York State to help address the situation, but officials say that funding will not be available right away.

WATCH: Buffalo animal shelter at capacity, needs fosters and adopters

Buffalo animal shelter at capacity, needs fosters and adopters

"We heard, actually, the reimbursement could take up to a year to come in from New York State. So while we try to front city cash to get those projects rolling, we're still working to make sure this facility stays up to regulations while we work on our long-term plan for a brand new facility," Swanekamp said.

In the meantime, the shelter is relying on adoptions and fosters to ease the overcrowding. Swanekamp recently adopted a French bulldog of his own from the city shelter.

"It's my official adoption picture," Swanekamp said, showing a photo of him with his new pet. "Yeah, that's Nugget," Swanekamp said.

Volunteer Marie Castellan said the need is urgent.

"We just need to get people to come and adopt these wonderful dogs," Castellan said.

Fraz and Carlie Kayani were at the shelter adopting a stray dog named Arthur when I visited.

"We're here to adopt a new baby," Fraz Kayani said.

"He was found as a stray in the city. I came in to browse some animals on Saturday and instantly fell in love with him, felt the connection, and I've been here every day since trying to get him home," Fraz Kayani said.

Fraz Kayani said the community should take notice of the shelter's situation.

"You can see there's kennels in the lobby, so they really are full. They're doing the best that they can, but. You know, if anyone's looking for a new dog, it's a great chance," Fraz Kayani said.

Castellan said adoptions are the highlight of her time as a volunteer.

"It's wonderful," Castellan said as she watched the couple walking their new dog. "I love this is the best part of being a volunteer here is when they get adopted."

The City of Buffalo Animal Shelter is located at 380 N. Oak Street, Buffalo, NY 14203. It is open every day except Sunday. Hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. It's open Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

For links to dogs and cats available for adoption at the shelter, go to: https://www.petfinder.com/member/us/ny/buffalo/city-of-buffalo-animal-shelter-ny341/.

For other information about the shelter, go to: https://friendsofcbas.org/.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

