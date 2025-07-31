Buffalo AKG Art Museum's new 'Northern Lights' exhibit brings Arctic landscapes to Buffalo

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — The Buffalo AKG Art Museum's newest exhibit brings together more than 70 paintings depicting Nordic and Canadian landscapes from 1880-1930, offering visitors a glimpse into the Arctic forest.

"The fact that we have been able to bring this work together and also tell you a story of painterly innovation, these are incredible landscapes," said Helga Christoffersen, curator at large at the Buffalo AKG and curator of the Northern Lights exhibition.

WKBW More than 70 paintings including works by "The Scream" artist Edvard Munch bring Nordic and Canadian landscapes to life in Buffalo through January 2026

I got an inside look on Thursday, right before the exhibit's Friday opening. Visitors can catch a glimpse of landscapes by Edvard Munch, famous for "The Scream" painting, and take a step back in time to enjoy every brush stroke up close.

"As I think of humanity's interactions with land and landscapes from the Garden of Eden to Gettysburg and beyond, I am reminded of a line in William Shakespeare's play, Coulus and Crescia, 'One touch of nature makes the whole world kin,'" said Janne Sirén.

In a press conference on Thursday, the consuls general of Canada and Finland joined AKG staff to discuss how these paintings bring together history and provide a look at the future of the forests in our backyard.

"It transcends borders and time and reveals a shared northern language," said Jarmo Sareva, Consul General of Finland in New York. "This language is rooted in solitude, resilience, and above all light."

"We are in times of great challenge right now, so let's find those people who can take us through this time in extraordinary ways and what we're seeing here today are voices from the past who are saying 'Don't forget what we can do,'" said Tom Clark, Consul General of Canada in New York.

The exhibit opens Friday, which is First Friday sponsored by M&T, meaning admission is "pay as you wish" from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m. The Northern Lights exhibit will be on display until January 2026.

