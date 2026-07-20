BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Vendors at Buffalo's Broadway Market say they have been left in the dark about a planned $45 million renovation project, even as construction was expected to begin this summer.

The market is slated for a major makeover funded in large part by Empire State Development. Though the city owns the Broadway Market, it no longer operates or manages it. That responsibility has been transferred to Broadway Market Management Inc., a nonprofit run by a board.

Suzanne Maciejewski and Carl Schmitter, who run a wine stand at the market, said they have concerns about how the project has been communicated to vendors.

"[Construction] was supposed to start taking place after Easter, and here it is near the end of July so when is it actually going to start taking place?" Maciejewski said.

Approximately nine concerned vendors spoke out at a public board meeting about the project on Monday. Afterwards, I spoke to Board member David Franczyk, who addressed concerns over communication. He lives in the neighborhood and served the area as Fillmore District councilmember for 32 years.

WATCH: Broadway Market vendors say they're being kept in the dark about $45M revamp

Broadway Market vendors say they're being kept in the dark about $45M revamp

"As a board member, I have no problem talking to them on a regular basis because I'm a regular customer here," Franczyk said. "I'm always available almost every weekend to talk to anyone that wants to talk to me, and I bring that to the board, which I do," Franczyk said.

He told me construction is now expected to start in the fall.

"They need to sell tax credits and it's a very arcane, complicated process at least for me anyway," Franczyk said.

The revamp includes demolishing the parking ramp and replacing it with a surface lot. The meeting revealed the number of planned parking spots will be reduced from 135 to 75 after the project's design firm - Flynn Battaglia - held conversations with Buffalo Mayor Sean Ryan.

"He's not a big proponent of surface parking lots," said designer Chris Less in the meeting.

Less explained the project still has the same footprint, but a portion of the area marked for parking will now become green space while the need is assessed.

The market will remain open during construction and renovations are expected to be completed in 2028.

