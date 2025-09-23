Broadway and Buffalo stars bring 'Young Frankenstein' to Buffalo for Halloween theatrical treat

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Broadway stars are heading to Buffalo for a spooky Halloween production that promises to blend classic horror with the magic of musical theater!

Starring Buffalo has announced the cast for "Young Frankenstein," running October 2 through 4 at Shea's 710 Theatre. Tony Award nominee A.J. Shively will lead the cast as Dr. Frankenstein, joined by Broadway performers Lindsay Nicole Chambers and Brandon Espinoza.

The production is based on Mel Brooks' iconic film and is recommended for ages 13 and up. The show will be performed in Starring Buffalo's signature staged concert format.

Local Buffalo actors are also part of the production, bringing hometown talent to the Broadway-caliber performance.

"It has all the elements of Halloween that you like, Count Dracula's in it, Frankenstein, Frankenstein's monster, but it's lighthearted and funny, so it definitely feels like the perfect October starter," Ashleigh Chrisena Ricci said.

Ricci plays in the ensemble for the production.

Jeffrey Coyle, who plays the Monster, discussed his approach to the challenging role.

"Trying to be something, undead or reanimated, how do you move? How do you think? I also bought some shoes to make me even taller. I'm 6'3, but in this I'll be even taller, which will be fun to see just in comparison to everybody else," Coyle said.

Shively emphasized that while the production honors the beloved film, it brings its own theatrical flair.

"It's going to be the same feel, it's going to have the same life to it, and our goal is to bring the same joy that the film brings. But if you want to see a carbon copy, just go watch the film. This is going to be a musical theater twist, right? There's going to be tap dancing," Shively said.

Tickets are now on sale for the Halloween production.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.