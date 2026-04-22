'Bring back some 2011 magic': Buffalo Sabres fans pack WNY bars celebrating playoff return

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Sabres fans are filling local bars and restaurants tonight, ready to ride the wave of playoff excitement in Western New York.

Many venues across the region are hosting watch parties for all Sabres playoff games, both home and away. I stopped by four different bars Tuesday night at Sidelines, Colter Bay, Thirsty Buffalo and Forty Thieves, to find a sea of blue and gold. Fans enjoyed the company of family and friends in the "Sabre-hood."

While these fans might not be at the game in person, the electricity of playoff fever is in the air tonight.

"It's been 15 years in the making. I feel like we deserve this. This is us. This is who we are. Like we came from the bottom and look at us now in the playoffs," Idalia Roman said.

"My dad was a huge Sabres fan his whole life, huge Buffalo sports fan. So we're really channeling him after losing him two years ago for this Sabres playoffs," Camryn and Delaney Wurl said.

Marc Sweeney drove in from Rochester for the games.

"I remember growing up watching Chris Drury, or Daniel Briere, Brian Campbell, all those guys make good runs in the playoffs. Couldn't get the job done, but we're hoping that this year is a little different," Sweeney said.

Taylor Nigrelli, who hosts the "Straight Up Sabres" podcast, wore a vintage jersey for the occasion.

"This jersey is actually from back then. It's at least 14-15 years old, and yeah, I'm hoping to bring back some 2011 magic, but really just the magic of Sabres past with this jersey," Nigrelli said.

"Honestly, speechless, just excited, the team's doing well. They really, they really play with some heart. They're aggressive. They're hungry. They look like they want to win, but I'm expecting them to get somewhere," Josh Bowers said.