Brief lockdown at Williamsville North High School

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — Students at Williamsville North High School were placed under lockdown Thursday afternoon due to a student fight, according to the Amherst Police Department.

Officers responded to a lockdown alarm at 12:45 p.m. Upon arrival, they determined the lockdown was initiated due to a minor altercation between two students.

Police say the lockdown turned into a hold-in-place just after 1 p.m. and was cleared about 20 minutes later.

Amherst police are at the high school and say there is no active threat to the students, staff, or residents.