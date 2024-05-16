Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsBuffalo

Actions

Brief lockdown at Williamsville North High School

WILLIAMSVILLENORTH.png
WKBW
WILLIAMSVILLENORTH.png
Posted at 2:12 PM, May 16, 2024

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — Students at Williamsville North High School were placed under lockdown Thursday afternoon due to a student fight, according to the Amherst Police Department.

Officers responded to a lockdown alarm at 12:45 p.m. Upon arrival, they determined the lockdown was initiated due to a minor altercation between two students.

Police say the lockdown turned into a hold-in-place just after 1 p.m. and was cleared about 20 minutes later.

Amherst police are at the high school and say there is no active threat to the students, staff, or residents.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
wkbw_50662_7Things_Social_1024x512_w.jpg

Plan your weekend with these 7 things to do!