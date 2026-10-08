BPS superintendent defends proposed school closures as PS 33 families push back

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Families at PS 33 Bilingual Center are pushing back against Buffalo Public Schools' proposed school closures, saying they don't want to lose one of the district's few bilingual schools.

Parents and community members rallied at PS 33 on Wednesday, urging district leaders to keep the school open as the district considers a broader plan to consolidate and reconfigure schools.

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PS 33 is one of the district's bilingual schools, providing students with an opportunity to learn in both English and Spanish. Families say the program has been an important part of their children's education and the surrounding community.

Tim Monreal, who has three daughters at PS 33, said the bilingual program has been especially meaningful to his family.

"The ability to learn Spanish has been unbelievable. I grew up in California in the 1980s and 90s and bilingual education was illegal, and so to have that opportunity for my kids means a lot and it is not something I want to lose."Monreal said he understands the decisions facing district leaders but wants families to have a voice in what happens next.

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"I know the decisions are very difficult but I do know that there are communities that are willing and able to band together and to help provide the education we all deserve."

The proposed closure of PS 33 is part of a larger reconfiguration plan being considered by Buffalo Public Schools.

At Wednesday night's school board meeting, Interim Superintendent Dr. Ebony Prophet-Bullock explained why she believes the district needs to make changes.

"This is one of those watershed moments that we can fix something for our children and our city," Prophet-Bullock said.

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Prophet-Bullock says declining enrollment has left some buildings underused, while aging facilities continue to require investment.

Prophet-Bullock said the district considered attendance, enrollment, building utilization and other data when developing the plan.

"We came up with a plan to ensure that we can pull our resources and give more to our children in buildings that are right sized, that are full and have stable teaching and staff," she said.

Prophet-Bullock also said the plan would help address the district's long-term budget pressures. District officials estimate the proposed changes could save about $24 million.

She said the district's goal is to consolidate resources while preserving programs, including bilingual education, as students move to other schools.

"Buffalo is among the poorest cities in our nation. We have to do something that will help bring the school district back and our city back," Prophet-Bullock said. "In a smaller footprint we can do more and serve more of our students and families with less schools."

WATCH: BPS superintendent defends proposed school closures as PS 33 families push back

BPS superintendent defends proposed school closures as PS 33 families push back

Prophet-Bullock also acknowledged the emotional attachment families and staff have to the schools being considered for closure.

The district plans to hold three additional community meetings before the school board is expected to vote on the proposed closure and reconfiguration plan.

The first is scheduled for Thursday at 2 p.m. and will be held virtually. Additional meetings are scheduled for Oct. 15 at 5:30 p.m. at Renovation Church and Oct. 20 at 5:30 p.m. at BPS 156 Frederick Law Olmsted.

The Buffalo Board of Education is expected to make the final decision on the proposed plan.

