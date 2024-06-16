Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsBuffalo

Actions

BPS students switching to half days next week due to excessive heat

Buffalo Schools
Buffalo Public Schools
Buffalo Schools
Posted at 10:17 PM, Jun 15, 2024

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — With excessive heat on the way to Western New York, Buffalo Public Schools announced that it will implement half days for students.

Pre-K through 8th grade will have half days on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. Students will be released three and a half hours earlier than their typical dismissal times.

Half-day dismissal times:

  • 10:55 a.m.
  • 11:45 a.m.
  • 12:35 p.m.

Lunch will be served before students leave for the day.
High school students are not in school on Monday but are expected to report for scheduled NYS regents exams throughout the remainder of the week.

Water stations will be available for students taking exams.

Students and staff are off on Wednesday, June 19 for Juneteenth.

Staff will work full work days next week.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
wkbw_50662_7Things_Social_1024x512_w.jpg

Plan your weekend with these 7 things to do!