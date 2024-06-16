BPS students switching to half days next week due to excessive heat

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — With excessive heat on the way to Western New York, Buffalo Public Schools announced that it will implement half days for students.

Pre-K through 8th grade will have half days on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. Students will be released three and a half hours earlier than their typical dismissal times.

Half-day dismissal times:



10:55 a.m.

11:45 a.m.

12:35 p.m.

Lunch will be served before students leave for the day.

High school students are not in school on Monday but are expected to report for scheduled NYS regents exams throughout the remainder of the week.

Water stations will be available for students taking exams.

Students and staff are off on Wednesday, June 19 for Juneteenth.

Staff will work full work days next week.