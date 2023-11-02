BPS leaders facing big financial decision

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — There is an important conversation going on right now in Western New York's largest school district.

As Buffalo Public School leaders work to figure out a $90M hole that will be in the budget at the end of the school year.

7 News' Pheben Kassahun sat in on a special meeting Wednesday night to find out what the district's options are and the next steps they have to take.

A major meeting Wednesday night for Buffalo Public Schools (BPS) discussed the big financial decisions the district now faces.

BPS Chief Financial Officer Jim Barnes explaining to the board members a planning process they will have to start in December on how to cut $90M in spending.

"We can use various methods, utilize existing vacancies and there are more vacancies right now, than there are positions in the ARP/ESSER fund. We're also in an extremely strong financial condition," BPS chief financial officer, Jim Barnes told Kassahun.

That is because the $90M is money from the "American Rescue Plan" also known as the ARP/ESSER fund.

It was given to each district during the coronavirus pandemic in March 2021 to cover things like equipment, building maintenance and hiring new staff.

That package is set to run out on June 30, 2024.

The district will lose that COVID funding on that date.

Now, the board has to find new ways to fund things like summer and after school programs, as well as 310 full-time employees that were initially hired with the ARP funds.

Kassahun did ask about how those jobs could be impacted and was told they should not have to worry about layoffs.

"It's evidence by our fund balance of over $370 million. We can set aside a portion of that to set aside for potential staffing to continue the staffing to continue the staffing into the next year," Barnes said. "Oh, it's way too early to tell and that is not the plan at the present time."

Right now, the 2023-2024 approved budget calls for a $37.7M deficit.

There are at least eight factors driving this deficit, including unbudgeted transportation costs and full impact of the second year of the new teachers union contract.

According to Barnes, as of September, there are no other ways that they can save money to lower that deficit.

The budget season for Buffalo Public Schools begins in December.