BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Police Commissioner Erika Shields addressed the Buffalo Police Department's ongoing staffing problems again Friday, saying she is seeking a staffing study to determine the needs of the department.

Her comment comes after my investigation, which revealed the department is relying more heavily on overtime to meet minimum staffing requirements. Shields previously told 7 News the BPD needs more police officers, and she reiterated those comments Friday.

"We inherited this, and we're gonna clean it up," Shields said. "The department clearly needs more police officers on the street handling 911."

Last week she outlined plans to recruit officers given that there has not been a police exam since 2023 and the next one is not scheduled until 2027. She aims to draw officers from Erie County's active list of potential recruits, along with opening the department up to lateral hires from other police departments.

Shields told me it is not possible to know how big the department should be overall because a staffing study has never been done — a subject she returned to Friday.

"I don't think anybody knows with accuracy whether the police department should be 600 people or 900 people," Shields said.

WATCH: BPD commissioner seeks pro bono staffing study amid hiring problems

BPD commissioner seeks pro bono staffing study amid hiring problems

A study would be costly, so Shields is trying to find a workaround.

"I'm reaching out to try to find one of the more accredited policing institutes to see if we can get a study done pro bono," Shields said.

This would emulate a similar study which took place during Shields' time as Chief of Police in Atlanta.

"We had Georgia Tech PhD students, and they worked on it for about 18 months because the data points you have to compile are so comprehensive," Shields told me.

The department is currently budgeted for 813 sworn officers.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.