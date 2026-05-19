BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Police Department Commissioner Erika Sheilds said keeping gun violence down requires vigilance and a data-driven approach.

"The key isn't assuming that you've solved the problem," Commissioner Sheilds said. "That's unrealistic. My way of doing it is being metric-driven internally."

Shields said those metrics need to go beyond shooting statistics.

"It might be directed patrols. It might be clearance rates on non-fatal assaults. It might be the submission of shell casings," she said. "It's community outreach groups. How many organizations have you spoken to, presented to or engaged with?"

WATCH: BPD Commissioner Erika Shields on keeping gun violence down

BPD Commissioner Erika Shields on keeping gun violence down

Shields is a strong supporter of community engagement. She is hoping to bring an idea from her previous position as Chief of the Louisville Metro Police Department, a student advisory group, to Buffalo.

"I think that citizen advisory groups are critical. They're the backbone, and they're part of the infrastructure of many police departments. But what it misses, unfortunately, is that key age group," Shields said. "I want to hear from young teens and teenagers on what they're struggling with, how they perceive the police department, what their concerns are."

With warmer weather arriving and more people out, I asked Commissioner Shields about her plan for the summer.

"There are certain areas where we're seeing pop-up events, whether it's drag racing or individuals congregating," she said. "Ideally, you deter bad behavior, and that's where the intel gathering, especially through social media, is so critical to law enforcement."

Shields said neighbors can expect to see police officers out on foot and bike patrols this summer.

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