'Boy, did they have a good time': Be Our Guest event gives children battling illnesses a day to just be a kid

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — Some kids got to enjoy the magical world of Disney, right here in WNY.

Sweet Buffalo hosted its "Be Our Guest" event at Samuel's Grande Manor in Williamsville for kids battling cancer and other illnesses.

"Imagine what they go through day in and day out, these families, it's so incredibly difficult for them," said Mary Friona-Celani, Event Organizer.

The kids got to be princes, princesses and superheroes thanks to some free costumes and a hair and makeup team.

"We wanted to let hem know we're all here, we're so proud of them we know how courageous their children are and boy, did they have a good time," said Friona-Celani.

A day full of dancing and neighborly love, a tale as old as time here in the 716.