BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Tenants at the Buffalo Municipal Housing Authority (BMHA) are working to form a tenants union, citing years of complaints about conditions and the authority's poor responsiveness.

The tenants gathered on Thursday as they attended a BMHA meeting to share their concerns in front of BMHA Board members.

"We wanna form a union because we have rights and they're not being acknowledged," Kim McManus said.

The effort is led by John Washington with the Buffalo Tenant Union and the Tenant Union Federation. He said tenants have raised these issues for decades.

"We're here today because BMHA tenants across Buffalo have been speaking loud and clear for over 30 years about the issues in the BMHA and they have not been heard," Washington said. "The BMHA continues to come to these meetings presenting how they're spending money supporting tenants, and we continue to see tenants who say they're not receiving any of the benefits of the funds."

Tenants described delays between reporting a problem and fixing it.

"I filed a complaint about a hole in my bedroom ceiling in 2013. BMHA didn't come and fill it until 2023," Carol Kelley said.

Curtis Jones Jr. said conditions have not improved during his nine years as a resident at the Holling Homes.

"Since I've been there, they haven't done a doggone thing," Jones said.

WATCH: BMHA tenants push for union, citing years of complaints on conditions and safety

BMHA tenants push for union, citing years of complaints on conditions and safety

Safety was another concern raised, with one woman saying she was scared to leave her apartment to get her mail. Those concerns were echoed by Catherine Parks.

"We need the police to come and be around more often," Parks said.

I spoke with the BMHA's chair, Rachelle Satchell-Robinson, and asked what she hopes to do about the long wait times tenants reported.

"To have them come back and say it was taken care of or it was fixed," Robinson said. "We have to figure out where the problem is."

The BMHA 2026 annual report shows the authority spent around $12.8 million on maintenance.

"There are many things where the money is going, and we're doing what we're supposed to be doing as far as maintenance is concerned," Robinson said.

Robinson said two new Buffalo Police officers will be patrolling the properties to address concerns.

In the meantime, tenants are trying to recruit more members to the union.

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