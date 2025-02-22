Black History Month: Buffalo History Museum honors Black voices through open mic night

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo History Museum hosted an open mic night dedicated to sharing history through Black voices, in partnership with Wordism, as part of Black History Month celebrations.

The event provided a platform for individuals to express their stories through various forms of art, including dance, song and spoken word. It was a non-competitive environment where attendees could share their perspectives and journeys.

"'Wordism' is a place where I get to express my art form freely in a way where I feel welcomed to open myself up and be the person I need to be and want to be," said Jason Cathcart, a poet who participated in the event.

Yanava Hawkins, Wordism's social media manager, emphasized the importance of the event, stating, "It is Black History Month so it's about Black voices speaking their history."

Jumanne Pitts, the creator of the event, shared his inspiration, saying, "This is my interpretation of what she was doing, which is providing a safe space for people to come and share their stories."

Pitts was inspired to create the event by the late Buffalo poet Kendra Durand, whom he met in the 90s. Pitts aims to continue her legacy by offering a safe space for artistic expression.

Jason Cathcart's piece critiqued democracy, highlighting its perceived pitfalls both in the United States and historically.

Spoken word artist James Hall presented a piece that addressed social justice issues while incorporating spiritual elements, encouraging listeners to acknowledge ongoing injustices and seek restoration through conversation and faith.

The open mic night at the Buffalo History Museum successfully provided a space for Black voices to share their stories, fostering community engagement and artistic expression.