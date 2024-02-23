Black History Month: A one-on-one interview with WNY's first Black judge to oversee state courts

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Western New York's first Black judge to over see state courts sits in the Erie County Courthouse.

On April 1, 2023, Judge Kevin Carter took the position overseeing other region's eight counties as the 8th district judicial judge.

Appointed in 2002 by then-governor George E. Pataki, the Honorable Judge Kevin Carter was appointed as an Erie County family court judge.

"And it's a big district. I can be in Allegany and then later on in the afternoon, be in Orleans County," 8th Judicial District Administrative Judge Honorable Judge Kevin Carter shared.

WKBW

His role include a plethora tasks like, serving on committees, hearing cases, managing day-to-day operations, facilities, budget and hiring.

Judge Carter manages about 13,000 employees and routinely does a 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. shift.

It is a role he does not take lightly, especially being in such a trailblazing position.

However, he wants onlookers who wish to follow in his footsteps.

"I didn't have any money come up. I didn't come from a family that had all types of relationships that I could utilize as I went forward in my career. I was the only lawyer in the family. I didn't know any lawyers when I pursued the career," Judge Carter said.

It is something he does not hesitate telling people, in the hopes of inspiring those who will listen.

"I had a certain desire and then I was willing to put the work in to overcome the odds. We often times look at the odds and then we become defeated, so I want them to see me and to know they are looking at an individual who just put the work in," Judge Carter said.

He does not take for granted the number of African Americans who came before him were fully capable and qualified but just were not given the opportunity.

"It means the world to me to be able to have that opportunity to show that we can lead, that we can run companies and districts, etc. Why? Because the door swings wide open for those that follow us," he explained.

Committed to positively impacting the youth and families he comes across, especially during his time in family court Judge Carter told Kassahun he does have his challenges.

"The hardest part is when I fail in my desire to do and help others, whether it's in my court decisions, whether it's a situation where we're going to hire somebody and I'm unable to hire somebody," Judge Carter said.

When he is not hard at work in the courthouse, the judge is onto another challenge.

"I love to play golf. I'm not very good at it but I'm realistic about it because I do know that 90% of the folks out there playing aren't very good at it either," he joked.

In the hopes of continuing to spread a positive environment to the Buffalo youth, Judge Carter will be hosting a Black History Month program, Wednesday, Feb. 28 at Old Erie County Hall.

The free event starts at noon.