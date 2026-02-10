BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — If it happened in Buffalo, the Criterion was there to capture history and tell our stories.

They've covered Muhammad Ali, Rosa Parks and Frank Grant, the first Black player of the Buffalo Bisons, among many others.

WATCH: 'Black History': Buffalo Criterion Newspaper celebrates 100th anniversary

Since 1925, they've served as the powerful voice of the Black people. A weekly, Black-owned newspaper, founded by Frank Merriweather, Sr. and his wife, Carmelita.

"He wanted us to have an avenue or a vehicle to present our side of the story and to cover events that the major media wouldn't cover," said Frank Merriweather III. "Trying to present our story in the right light."

Brandye Merriweather The Merriweather family (left) and Frank E. Merriweather Jr. (right)

In the 30s and 40s, Frank E. Merriweather Jr. helped to operate the paper, adding photos to keep up with the times and using the paper as a vehicle to support Black causes.

You may recognize his name from the library on Jefferson Avenue that's named after him.

In the 1970s, Dr. Eva Doyle approached him with some articles she had written.

"I said, 'When can I start?' And he said, 'Tomorrow'," said Dr. Doyle. "One thing about the Criterion, it tells our stories. It tells our history."

Since 2005, about 3,200 newspapers have shut down nationwide, according to a Medill study. But the Criterion is still going.

"It's not necessarily a job for us; it's a lot of long hours and a lot of hard work, but we love what we do," said Merriweather. "We appreciate our writers and subscribers and the people who just love us and support us, and there's no way in the world you can be here 100 years without community support."

There are plans to renovate their old building on William Street to help the fourth generation continue this work for the next 100 years.

They're having a 100th anniversary at the Marriott Harbor Center ballroom on August 8.

You can read the Buffalo Criterion here and get a print subscription here.