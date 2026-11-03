BJ’s Wholesale Club and Bills’ DeWayne Carter team up to help fight rising holiday hunger across WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — With Thanksgiving just around the corner, BJ’s Wholesale Club and Buffalo Bills defensive tackle DeWayne Carter are teaming up with FeedMore WNY to help families facing food insecurity across Western New York.

BJ’s Wholesale Club donated $50,000 to FeedMore WNY to support its Thanksgiving food distribution efforts. The company also surprised Carter with an additional $5,000 donation to benefit his nonprofit organization, Carter Cares LLC.

The donations come as demand for food assistance continues to rise across the region.

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Collin Bishop, vice president of external affairs for FeedMore WNY, said the organization has seen a significant increase in the number of people seeking help.

“Over the last three years, we've seen about a 51% increase in the number of people who are needing nutritional assistance through one of our programs,” Bishop said. “So the need is increasing. This year we continue to see those high numbers of people searching for nutritional assistance.”

The $50,000 donation from BJ’s will help FeedMore WNY provide food to families during the holiday season, when many households face additional financial pressures.

The partnership also recognizes Carter's commitment to giving back to the community through Carter Cares LLC, an organization he launched in 2024 after entering the NFL.

“Carter Cares LLC, it's all about community service, compassion, giving back, a lot mainly around youth, but honestly just any community that we can help,” Carter said. “And that's the biggest thing. We started in 2024 when I initially got into the league. It's kind of just we're passionate about community service, how we were raised.”

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Carter said being part of the Buffalo Bills organization has given him an opportunity to connect with a community that places a strong emphasis on service and supporting others.

“Being able to be picked by the Buffalo and being in a community where they really put so much emphasis on the city, the community, and our team is very community-based,” Carter said.

For FeedMore WNY, partnerships like this are essential to meeting the growing need for nutritional assistance throughout the region.

WATCH: BJ’s Wholesale Club and Bills’ DeWayne Carter team up to help fight rising holiday hunger across WNY

BJ’s and Bills’ DeWayne Carter team up to help fight rising holiday hunger

Bishop said the organization's work would not be possible without the support of local businesses, organizations and community members.

“It is a community effort to make all of this possible, and being a part of the Western New York community is a great thing because this is a city region of good neighbors who support us so much,” Bishop said.

For more information on how you can help Feedmore WNY click here.

