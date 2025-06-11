Birds, blooms and bold colors: The artist behind the new mural on Hertel Avenue

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Internationally renowned muralist Ola Volo is leaving her mark on Buffalo — quite literally.

Because of Buffalo AKG’s Public Art Initiative, Volo is creating what may be the museum’s most immersive mural yet.

The sweeping artwork stretches across three buildings on Hertel Avenue, with The Monocle at 1235 Hertel serving as the anchor.

At the center of it all? A woman wrapped in peacock feathers — a powerful symbol of change and beauty.

“She’s like the center of this garden,” Volo said. “As you start to explore the rest of her environment and her world, it becomes a garden space where a lot of birds are symbols of change.”

Born in Kazakhstan and now based in Canada, Volo’s murals are known around the world for their whimsical, feminine and empowering style. She says this new piece continues that tradition, allowing her to design something meant to spark curiosity and inspiration, especially for women.

“I’ve always wanted people to feel curious,” she said. “I want them to feel inspired — especially women — to feel empowered, to see such feminine, whimsical work out on the streets.”

A Team of Women Artists

That sense of female empowerment isn’t just reflected in the mural’s subject matter — it’s embedded in the team behind it.

Volo is working alongside an all-female team of artists, including three local muralists: Cassandra Ott, Julia Bottoms and Laura Valkwitch.

“It’s nice to see female touches, especially on this large, black, masculine building,” Ott said. “It’s going to be a wonderful juxtaposition.”

The team has been working quickly on-site, completing much of the mural in just over a week.

But the project has been more than a year in the making — involving dozens of design drafts, site visits and collaboration between Volo, her assistants and the AKG.

“We really wanted this to become a landmark — something that stays,” Volo said.

And if you walk by the piece on a sunny day, you might notice what she calls the most playful part: metallic gold details meant to shimmer and catch your eye.

“I really wanted to have this visual, playful piece that feels like it’s moving — it’s shaking — and there’s a lot of gold,” she said.

Volo says she’s grateful for the creative freedom this project has given her — and for the chance to leave something behind in Buffalo.

“It’s really rare to work with so many people and still find your voice in the process,” she said. “It’s very encouraging — just hearing people say, ‘What’s your vision? We’ll follow.’ That’s been the best part.”

