Bills fans bring early game day fun ahead of Chargers matchup

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Bills fans are getting a head start on game day weekend, setting up camp at Wings Flights of Hope in Orchard Park ahead of Sunday’s matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Chargers.

The lot, owned by Wings Flights of Hope founder Joseph DeMarco, opens at 7 a.m. and costs $30. DeMarco said fans like the space and amenities.

“The people like it here because we give them a lot of room,” DeMarco said. “You can save a spot for your friends. There’s not too many lots where you got to go right in line. We have plenty of real bathrooms. The bar’s open. There’s plenty of cover.”

DeMarco said the parking lot has been in place since 1973 and his family owned the property next door. He bought the lot about 21 years ago and made improvements, including covered areas where fans can escape bad weather and watch the game.

Wings Flights of Hope provides free flights for patients and their families who need to travel for medical care. DeMarco, a volunteer pilot for 22 years, said the organization serves people of all ages and incomes. He said the lot gives people a chance to learn about the nonprofit.

“If somebody’s here they can learn about what we do and we can help a family — really can’t put a price on that,” DeMarco said. “That’s pretty special.”

For Michelle Widdowson of Williamsville, tailgating is a weekend-long tradition. She has been tailgate camping for about 15 years and a season ticket holder for more than 20.

“The tailgate is essential to the entire weekend for us,” Widdowson said. “It starts on Friday and ends Sunday night or Monday morning.”

She said the group has become like family, with friends traveling from Vermont for every home game.

“We really have become family,” Widdowson said. “Most of our friends and camper tailgaters didn’t know each other before this, so we’ve really grown close.”

Greg Furgala of Hamburg is in his fourth season camping at the lot. He said his setup has grown each year and now includes a large tarp, stereo system, lights and bars. He said six campers are part of his group.

“It’s kind of like a club,” Furgala said. “We invite everybody, anybody. Usually we have quite a bit of away fans that come through, have a shot with us and whatnot, so we’re pretty friendly.”

WATCH: Bills fans bring early game day fun ahead of Chargers matchup

Bills fans bring early game day fun ahead of Chargers matchup

Furgala said he sold his Chargers tickets and plans to tailgate and watch the game on a big projector screen in the parking lot.

“I keep telling the one guy, Tony, you know, good people attract good people,” he said.

Widdowson said she looks forward to the game and the new stadium experience.

“We’re always looking for that win,” she said. “Getting in this new stadium, it’s been energizing.”

DeMarco said fans can visit the Wings meeting place for more information on camping and tailgating.

The Bills host the Chargers on Sunday.