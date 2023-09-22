'Bike Path Killer' Altemio Sanchez dies at the age of 65

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Altemio Sanchez, the man known as the "Bike Path Killer" has died at the age of 65.

The New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision confirmed his death to 7 News Friday evening.

DOCCS said Sanchez was pronounced dead just before 3 p.m. on Friday at Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital. The official cause of death will be determined by the Erie County Medical Examiner's Office.

Sanchez was serving a sentence of 75 years to life at the Wende Correctional Facility in Alden after he was convicted of second-degree murder in 2007.

Sanchez admitted to killing Linda Yalem, Majane Mazur, and Joan Diver. He also admitted to a series of rapes and was connected to both the rapes and murders by DNA evidence.