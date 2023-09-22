Watch Now
'Bike Path Killer' Altemio Sanchez dies at the age of 65

Altemio Sanchez, center, is escorted to his arraignment in Buffalo, N.Y., Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2007. Erie County prosecutor Frank Clark says Sanchez is linked by DNA evidence to a jogger's strangling death last fall, two rape-murders in the early 1990s and a series of rapes dating to the 1980s. Sanchez, 48, a father of two, was arrested as he left work, more than a week after being placed under surveillance. Authorities said they expect to charge him with all three killings. (AP Photo/David Duprey)
Posted at 7:49 PM, Sep 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-22 19:49:52-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Altemio Sanchez, the man known as the "Bike Path Killer" has died at the age of 65.

The New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision confirmed his death to 7 News Friday evening.

DOCCS said Sanchez was pronounced dead just before 3 p.m. on Friday at Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital. The official cause of death will be determined by the Erie County Medical Examiner's Office.

Sanchez was serving a sentence of 75 years to life at the Wende Correctional Facility in Alden after he was convicted of second-degree murder in 2007.

Sanchez admitted to killing Linda Yalem, Majane Mazur, and Joan Diver. He also admitted to a series of rapes and was connected to both the rapes and murders by DNA evidence.

