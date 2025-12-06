BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The holiday season officially began Friday on Hertel Avenue with a tree lighting ceremony, marking what local businesses call the biggest day of the year.

The event, presented by the Hertel Business Association and sponsored by City Councilman Joel Feroleto, celebrated its 9th year as a community staple.

"The tree lighting is the biggest day of the year on Hertel," Barbara Madison, owner of the Parker Pharmacy, said.

WKBW

For businesses, it represents more than just holiday festivities—it's the launch of their most popular sales period.

"It is always our busiest time of the year," Michael Chamberlain, CEO of Hertel Home Consignment, said.

The celebration included hot cocoa, free New Era hats and visits from Mr. and Mrs. Claus. Many shops along the avenue plan to stay open late Friday evening and throughout Saturday to accommodate holiday shoppers.

WATCH: 'Biggest day of the year': Hertel Avenue hosts tree lighting celebration

Business owners shared the importance of supporting neighborhood establishments during the holiday season.

"You want to keep the money in your community, and we all work and live around here," Madison said. "You don't want to give it to stores that are sending it out of state."

Hertel Holiday continues on Saturday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

