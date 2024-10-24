'Biggest change in 125 years': Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens seeks community input on expansion

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — More than a century of history could be in line for a significant makeover in South Buffalo as the Buffalo Erie County Botanical Gardens seeks public input on a proposed expansion.

Interim President and CEO of the Buffalo Erie County Botanical Gardens, Erin Grajek, says the garden has outgrown the space.

"This is the biggest change in 125 years; we are ready for it. Western New York is ready for it. We are honoring our past and stepping into our future," said Grajek.

Since 2019, the gardens have seen 500,000 visitors, and every special event has sold out this year.

The botanical gardens also have a 100% capacity for student programming, meaning they have turned schools away from field trips.

"We have booked up everything we possibly could. We are turning away schools for field trips. We are at a point where the community is asking more from us, and we are so excited we can provide that for the community," said Grajek.

WKBW Renderings of new expansion for the Botanical Gardens

The botanical gardens have updated their $28 million proposed expansion plan to include 14,000 square feet of renovated space and more than 16,000 square feet of new construction.

Private donations and public funding make the plan possible.

The new features would include a new accessible entrance, state-of-the-art classrooms for education, modern event spaces, and even a cafe.

7 News reporter Jaurdyn Johnson spoke with the gardens' neighbors during an informational meeting on Wednesday night. Some, like Laurie Hartman, say the expansion will be well worth it.

"I think any investment in our Buffalo museums is a great thing," said Hartman.

You can voice your opinion on the expansion here.