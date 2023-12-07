'Best version of themselves': A Joyful Dog celebrates a decade of business in Kenmore

BUFFALO, NY — A Joyful Dog in Kenmore is celebrating a decade of grooming and boarding dogs with a special for clients.

The dog daycare is giivng current clients 10-percent off daycare services on Saturday, Dec. 9th to celebrate their opening 10 years ago.

We are just happy that we have been successful enough to continue to do what we love and providing a really important service for people in this community for when they need their dogs taken care of, whether they are at work or out of town.

A Joyful Dog is a proud female owned and led business that started because of the owner's love for animals.

From boarding dogs, while you are on vacation, training them to be well-behaved, or even grooming owners, Misuraca and Mallory Johnson say their business is based on their love for animals and making your furry family happy.

We are trying to make sure that we are helping your dogs be the best version of themselves--we don't ever let the dogs be left unattended, so we have a human here all the time and we have been blessed enough to have business every night of the year.

