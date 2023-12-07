Watch Now
'Best version of themselves': A Joyful Dog celebrates a decade of business in Kenmore

Posted at 3:49 AM, Dec 07, 2023
BUFFALO, NY — A Joyful Dog in Kenmore is celebrating a decade of grooming and boarding dogs with a special for clients.

The dog daycare is giivng current clients 10-percent off daycare services on Saturday, Dec. 9th to celebrate their opening 10 years ago.

Victoria Misuraca, Co-owner of Joyful Dog

We are just happy that we have been successful enough to continue to do what we love and providing a really important service for people in this community for when they need their dogs taken care of, whether they are at work or out of town.

A Joyful Dog is a proud female owned and led business that started because of the owner's love for animals.

From boarding dogs, while you are on vacation, training them to be well-behaved, or even grooming owners, Misuraca and Mallory Johnson say their business is based on their love for animals and making your furry family happy.

Mallory Johnson, co-owner of Joyful Dog

We are trying to make sure that we are helping your dogs be the best version of themselves--we don't ever let the dogs be left unattended, so we have a human here all the time and we have been blessed enough to have business every night of the year.

You can learn more about A Joyful Dog here.

