Bengali woman pistol-whipped during robbery while walking to mosque for early morning prayers

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A 63-year-old Bengali woman was pistol-whipped and robbed while walking to early morning prayers at her mosque on Walden Avenue just before 3:30 Tuesday morning.

Surveillance video captured Bilkis Begum struggling with her attacker as he repeatedly struck her with a gun before grabbing her purse and running away. After the assault, Begum continued to the mosque. Police said the incident was not reported until two hours later.

Speaking through her son, Alzabir Shekh, who translated for her, Begum described the attack.

"The boy pushed her ... and hit her with ... the gun," Begum said.

Begum said she tried to call out for help, but no one came to her aid.

"She thought maybe someone will come to help her, and there was nobody. Helpless. And she's just calling, calling to someone to help," Alzabir Shekh said.

Begum said she hopes the incident prompts action from local officials.

"She wants that our Muslim community will be safe in this community, and this is, this is what she hopes from the Buffalo City administration," Begum said.

Members of Buffalo's Bengali community are calling for increased police patrols, particularly during the remaining days of Ramadan.

"We need security, more security and police patrols... especially during this month of Ramadan," said Mohammed Kaium, former president of the Buffalo Islamic Cultural Center.

"This was a cowardly act what the person did. He took her purse and her phone and he was beating her," said MD Karim of Buffalo Bangla, a local online news outlet.

"The person with the gun... it should not happen. It should be better direction," Mohammed Uddin said.

Begum has said she does not want to press charges at this time, but Buffalo Police C District Police Chief Thelma Jones said investigators are actively working the case.

"Obviously, it was a horrific incident and we're concerned about all members of our community being safe," Jones said.

Jones is asking anyone with information to come forward, no matter how minor it may seem.

"We are requesting anyone in our community... that is aware of anything regarding this incident, regardless of how insignificant they may deem it to be... to report it," Jones said. They are urged to call 716-847-2255.

Police said that in addition to the investigation, they are willing to speak with the Bengali community about increasing safety measures for the remaining 10 days of Ramadan.

