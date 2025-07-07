BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Shea’s Summer Musical Theatre Intensive kicked off this week, welcoming 80 students eager to develop their acting, singing, writing and dancing skills.

For 15-year-old Kaelin Diehl, this marks her fourth year participating in the program, which has become a passion.

"Everyone is just so incredibly nice and sweet and we all just support each other and the community is what makes theater and music just one of my passions," Diehl said.

The camp creates an environment where even newcomers quickly find their footing and build confidence.

"I felt nervous at first and then I started to meet some people and they were really nice and my confidence grew," Jewel Likos said.

WATCH: Behind the Scenes: Students create original musicals at Shea's Theatre Camp

Now in its sixth year, the program has steadily expanded, reaching its target enrollment of 80 students for the first time.

"Our goal was always 80," Victoria Perez-Maggiolo said. "When we started, it was always in the 60s. This is our sixth year doing it, and we hit the 80 mark. We can also see the growth in the amount of audience that shows up. Last year we almost had 1000 people in the audience for the final performance."

Throughout the camp, students collaborate to write and choreograph original musicals in groups, culminating in performances on the Shea's stage.

The program teaches far more than performance skills, according to organizers.

"They are learning story structure so everything that they do in ELA in their in their classrooms, they're learning how to problem solve, how to be critical thinkers, so yeah, theater is life," Perez-Maggiolo said. "You could take everything that you learn in theater and be a wonderful contributing member of society."

For students like Diehl, the experience provides valuable life lessons: "It always works out in the end and just keep going."

