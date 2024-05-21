Beat the heat: Buffalo Boat Tours offers family fun on the water

BUFFALO, NY — Buffalo Boat Tours offers families three cruises along the Buffalo River, from parties on the Big Kahuna tiki boat to learning more about Buffalo; there is something for everyone.

7 News Reporter Jaurdyn Johnson got to experience all of the fun on Tuesday with Rich Hilliman, co-owner of Buffalo Boat Tours.

"The tiki boat is $32 for an hour and a half. We have a full liquor bar, beer, wine, whatever you want and a full bathroom on board as well. The history tours are $32 as well. That's an hour and a half narrated tour up the Buffalo River and back, we have a few other products that we offer like wine in the wind on the Spirit of Buffalo and a lot of different special events," said Hilliman.

Hilliman told Jaurdyn Johnson, getting out on the water just makes everyone happier on the wall.

"Water is a great place to be. We're not often thought of as a waterfront city, but once you get out here and realize what we have,, it's really a special thing and what makes it special for me is when people get off the boat and realize just, just how fun it is to be out there and get away from the land stuff," said Hilliman.

Hilliman says to book fast, because the sooner summer comes, the less options he has opens.

Find boat reservations here.