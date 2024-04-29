'Be patient': Experts say to hold off on starting your garden for the season

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — With spring in full swing, many people may want to get out to start gardening and landscaping; but experts say it may be a little early.

"You never know what to expect in Buffalo,” said Russell Gullo, Chief Operating Officer of Gullo's Garden Center in Hamburg.

While we are experiencing sunny and warmer weather, Gullo says to wait to begin planting new flowers and annuals.

"We say by May 15th you're safe from getting a frost, there's always an asterisk because this is Buffalo, just have to keep an eye on the weather,” said Gullo.

7 News Chief Meteorologist Aaron Mentkowski says to wait until overnight temperatures are above freezing.

“I would wait on putting new plants in the ground, especially if you have some annuals that you're dying to plant, I would wait a little bit longer it can still get cold as we head into the middle of May,” said Mentkowski.

Mentkowski says in the middle of May, the weather will trend near normal temperatures in the low 60s and overnight lows in the low 40s.

"The month of May does look like it averages out to be above the normal 3-month average of May June and July and it also averages to be above average,” said Mentkowski.

It wouldn't hurt to throw a tarp or blanket over your plants just in case of overnight lows dipping below freezing.