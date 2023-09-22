'Be part of this incredible Buffalove Tour': Suit giveaway at Buffalo Bills away games

WASHINGTON (WKBW) — Saint Brians Clothiers is taking its free suit giveaways to the road as part of its "Buffalove Tour."

The first stop?

Washington D.C.

The men's clothing nonprofit plans to travel to six Buffalo Bills away games to give out suits to those in need.

"We selected the six cities based off of the poverty and the communities that look a lot like Buffalo," Dewitt Lee, founder of St. Brian Clothiers, said. "When we visit a city, we want to use that as an opportunity to actually give back."

The tour is celebrating the 50th anniversary of the NFL's first 2,000-yard rushing season — completed by the Buffalo Bills.

Lee's goal is to dress 2,000 men this NFL season.

"Why not team up with other communities around the country to be able to do the impossible as well," Lee said. "That's why this is the 'great suit pursuit' ..."

St. Brian Clothiers partnered with Equity Now, the sponsor of the D.C. event, who helped create clothing distribution points in the DMV area. Equity Now's founder is originally from Buffalo.

"I couldn't have done it without these local charities ... we're so fortunate to have Buffalonians who have gone all over the world to do great things," Lee said.

Lee is also the official stylist of Buffalo Mafioso, a partner of the tour, and was rocking the signature pinstriped suit and solid tie.

Lee is urging any Buffalo fans traveling to the game to bring items to donate.

"Add a couple extra items to your bag when you're flying to D.C. ... we just want you to be part of this incredible Buffalove Tour."

Two lucky winners at the giveaway at Paradyse Clothing Store will win a ticket to the game on Sunday — someone who tried on a suit and someone who donated a suit.

"Everyone who has seen or heard about it just wants to donate and be part of it ... we're doing positive things out here," Shomari James II, store manager of Paradyse said.

The giveaway will run from noon to 5 p.m. this Saturday at Paradyse, located at 1110 Oak Dr. SE in Washington D.C.

"If you're not able to bring any items to this game, think about the other away games," Lee said.

To learn more about St. Brian Clothers, click here.