‘Be allies to ourselves’: High School Students seek to make a difference combating teen dating violence

BUFFALO, N.Y. — High School students from around Western New York joined together for the Erie County Teen Relationship Violence Summit in hopes of making a difference against domestic violence together.

The event was hosted by the NYS Office for Prevention of Domestic Violence, because February is Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month.

Lukas Mazur is a junior at Williamsville South High School, and his experiences have sparked a mission he would like to see his classmates achieve.

WKBW Lukas Mazur hopes that he and his classmates can teach some of their school about what they learned at Thursday's summit.

“I’m not totally into the norms, so it’s been hard for me throughout school to make friends, especially with other guys.” Lukas said. “I want guys to be more accepting of other guys.”

Lukas was one of 60 students and faculty members searching to make a difference to the high numbers of teen dating violence.

According to a 2022 report by the US Department of Justice’s Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention, between 7-19% of teens experience sexual or physical dating violence, 48% face stalking or harassment, and as many as 65% report psychological abuse.

The group was guided by a college football hall of famer turned domestic violence prevention advocate - former Syracuse Quarterback Don McPherson.

WKBW Former Syracuse Quarterback Don McPherson spoke to the group of students about his experiences with combating dating violence.

He feels helping everyone starts with mentoring the young men like Lukas.

“We need to be allies to ourselves,” McPherson said. “Continue to seek out adults and people who create space for you to be authentic and whole and honest.”

Some of the other young men attending have things that they will be taking home to share with their friends and family.

“I never really knew that people can be so harsh and so cruel,” Junior at Health Sciences Charter School Jayden Gray said.

“I know I don’t want to grow up to be like that and put females in that situation of the stories they just told me,” Junior at Health Sciences Charter School Dominic Slisz said.

Many of the young women in the room, like Williamsville South junior Ayushi Sainath, are happy to welcome everybody’s collective progress.

“Seeing everybody so involved and curious about what we are learning and avoiding is really hopeful to me,” Ayushi said. “Because everybody should be in a healthy relationship.”