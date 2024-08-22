Bandettes hosting auditions for the 2024-2025 season

BUFFALO, NY — The Buffalo Bandettes are returning for the 2024-2025 Buffalo Bandits season, the team will be hosting auditions on Saturday Sept 14 at 1402 French Road, Depew.

Doors open at noon, dancers ages 18 and up should arrive in athletic attire for round one for jazz-style routines.

Round two will be hip hip choreography and round three will be jazz and kickline combinations.

Finalists will advance to virtual interviews on Sunday Sept 15.

To prepare for the audition, the Bandettes will be holding a hip hop prep class on Sunday, August 25. Which will take place from 2-4 p.m. at Catalyst Fitness in Depew.

A total of 12 dancers will be invited to join the team, which will perform at all of the Bandits home games, as well as attend appearances throughout the community.

For more information, contact Bandettes Program Coordinator Lauren Harvey at Bandettes@Bandits.com.

