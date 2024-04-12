Watch Now
Arrest made in connection to Buffalo General Hospital bomb threat

Posted at 11:32 AM, Apr 12, 2024
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Police Department announced an arrest has been made in connection to a bomb threat to Buffalo General Hospital in March.

According to police, a 911 call on March 17 claimed an improvised explosive device would be placed in the Buffalo General Hospital parking garage. Buffalo Police K9 officers secured the hospital and an investigation ensued.

Police arrested 31-year-old Lordseth Phoenix of Corfu on Tuesday. He has been charged with one count of second-degree falsely reporting an incident and one count of making a threat of mass harm.

