'Apply it to everyday life': Buffalo students build their own bikes while learning STEAM concepts

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Young students in Buffalo are taking classroom lessons and putting them to the test in the real world, showing how education can directly impact our community's future. These bright young minds have applied what they learned in subjects like science and math to create their bikes, just in time for summer vacation.

The "Build-a-Bike" graduation ceremony at the Martha P. Mitchell Community Center on Oakmont Avenue celebrated these young achievers who are now riding away with knowledge and new wheels they built themselves.

Students unveiled bikes they constructed during a 4-week program where they learned engineering, physics and the technical aspects of what makes a bike work. This hands-on approach to STEAM education gives our community's children practical skills they can use throughout their lives.

Bryson, one of the program graduates, shared his newfound independence: "We could ride a bike now without having to ask our parents when they do it wrong and don't put the seat on wrong. He[Tytus] fell one time."

Tytus, another graduate, expressed enthusiasm about the building process: "My favorite part was building a bike," I learned how to build a bike. I learned the parts and I learned a couple of tools and stuff."

Simone Ragland, CEO and founder of Families Aimed Towards Excellence (FATE), explained how the STEAM program taught kids about bike technology.

"They learned about all the parts of a bike. They learned, the safety, what's the safety and why it's so important that when you construct the bike, you have to make sure all parts are put together properly. They learned about force, dynamics, friction," Ragland said.

The program also focused on applying math and science concepts to everyday situations.

"When they use that pump, they have to do measurement to put that air in the tire. So, it's about application. It's one thing to learn the science, the math, the technology. It's another thing to apply it to everyday life," Ragland said.

Mark Glasgow, Engagement and Strategic Insights Director at Clementine Gold Group, highlighted the social justice aspects of the initiative.

"Trying to address some of those social justice issues when it comes to access and equity to clean mobility, those forms of transportation, such as biking, electric vehicles and walking accessibility in our neighborhoods," Glasgow said.

Building these bikes also allowed the students to learn about bike safety and cycling fundamentals.

"We wanted to just put on a program for the youth of the East Side that aligned with one of the most prominent forms of clean mobility in Buffalo, which is bicycling," Glasgow said.

The program was in collaboration with Clean Mobility Buffalo, Families Aimed Towards Excellence (FATE) with Bits and Bytes STEM Foundation, Clementine Gold Group and GObike Buffalo.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.