BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A resident at Buffalo's Parkview Apartments on Best Street reached out to 7 News for help after the only elevator in the building has remained broken for weeks.

Senior Karla Warburton has lived on the third floor of the three story building since it opened in 2018 when the former school building was redeveloped into 26 affordable multi-family units.

Karla has a medical condition which affects her breathing and is also currently recovering from hip replacement surgery. She tells me the elevator has been broken since Oct. 21. and the problem is severely limiting her ability to go about daily life.

"When I go to the doctor, when I go to the grocery store I can only carry so much which is two bags, up and down these stairs," Karla said.

With the laundry room in the basement, Karla has not felt able to do her laundry without access to the elevator.

The property is managed by KMG Prestige, which manages a portfolio of properties in the city including The Forge on Broadway. Residents there had their water shut off in August after the company failed to pay the water bill.

KMG Prestige sent a letter to Parkview residents on Nov. 10 saying the elevator would be fixed that week. It wasn't.

WATCH: Apartment's only elevator broken for weeks, frustrating residents

Apartment's only elevator broken for weeks, frustrating residents

A representative for KMG Prestige told me a contractor would be out to fix the elevator Monday afternoon. But a contractor told me an electrical issue was to blame.

KMG Prestige's regional manager John Gianuzzi said Monday the company was able to secure a part from Rochester and a technician would return to try to fix the elevator, Tuesday.

"We're very apologetic and we wanna get this thing taken care of as quickly as possible," Gianuzzi said.

Gianuzzi added the in-house maintenance personnel are available to help residents with carrying items in the meantime.

I brought the matter to the attention of the area's Councilmember, Leah Halton-Pope. She provided the following statement:

"I am outraged by reports that residents of Parkview Apartments have been without a functioning elevator for nearly a month, leaving seniors and residents with disabilities struggling to meet their most basic needs. This is unacceptable, inexcusable, and demands immediate action.



"For residents with limited mobility, an elevator is not a convenience. It is a lifeline. It is how they access groceries, attend medical appointments, do their laundry, and simply leave their homes. No resident should be effectively confined to their apartment because property owners and management have failed to maintain essential building infrastructure.



"What makes this situation even more disturbing is that it is not the first time serious concerns have been raised about the management and maintenance of properties under KMG Prestige. My office has received troubling complaints involving building security, maintenance, accessibility, and basic living conditions at other properties. At what point do repeated complaints become a clear indication that something is fundamentally wrong with how these properties are being managed?



"Let me be absolutely clear: The residents of the Ellicott District are not second-class citizens, and they will not be treated as such. Whether someone owns their home or rents an apartment, they deserve to live in safe, secure, and dignified conditions.



"I am calling on SAA / EVI, and its property management company, KMG Prestige, to take the following actions immediately:



-Restore elevator service and provide residents with a written, definitive timeline for completion.



-Implement an emergency assistance plan for residents with mobility limitations, including access to groceries, medications, laundry, and other essential services while the elevator remains out of service.



-Provide a written explanation detailing the cause of the prolonged outage, the steps taken to address it, and why residents have been left waiting for nearly four weeks.



-Submit a comprehensive corrective action plan addressing recurring maintenance and management concerns, including measures to prevent similar failures at other properties under their management.



"I also expect the appropriate City departments to review these conditions and determine whether additional inspections, enforcement actions, or other interventions are warranted.



"I have spent far too much time hearing from residents who feel ignored, dismissed, or powerless in their own homes. That must change.



"Property owners who collect rent have a responsibility to provide more than four walls and a roof. They have a responsibility to provide safe, habitable, and accessible housing.



"As Majority Leader of the Buffalo Common Council and Councilwoman representing the Ellicott District, I will continue to stand with these residents and pursue every appropriate avenue of accountability until these conditions are addressed.



"Our residents have waited long enough. The time for excuses is over. The time for action is now."

Majority Leader Leah Halton-Pope Ellicott District Councilwoman

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