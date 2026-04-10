‘Anything to help’: Buffalo Sabres’ Alex Tuch donates $50,000 to Sisters Hospital

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Sabres forward Alex Tuch and his family made a $50,000 donation to Sisters of Charity Hospital in Buffalo. A gesture they say was a ‘thank you’ to the staff for saving their son's life.

For Alex and his wife, Kylie, the hardest days of their lives had absolutely nothing to do with hockey.

When their youngest son, Teller, was born in April 2025 at Sisters of Charity Hospital, worry immediately set in.

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“Teller came out, and we couldn’t get him to breathe properly… His lungs collapsed three different times. We witnessed one of them,” Alex said. “It was probably the longest two and a half weeks of our lives.”

“I can’t even speak about it to this day without crying,” Kylie said.

Teller would spend more than two weeks in the neonatal intensive care unit before the family would finally get some good news.

“After two and a half weeks, we got some really good news that Teller’s lungs had fully developed, and that the puncture in his lung was healed,” Alex said. “He was able to go home, and that was one of the best moments of my life.”

“He’s perfect. He’s so healthy now. We don’t have to worry. Everybody here reassured us so much when they sent us home that he would be okay, and it was nerve-wracking,” Kylie said. “We’re just so happy to have this perfect little guy at home, and so grateful for everybody here.”

As Teller nears his first birthday on the 28th, the Tuch family is giving back to the hospital that saved their son’s life in the form of a $50,000 donation announced inside Sisters Hospital on Friday.

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“[We want to] do anything to help the wonderful people here at this hospital for everything they did for us,” Alex said.

“The $50,000 will be used to support care in our NICU for extraordinarily advanced and state-of-the-art needs,” Hospital President Meghan Aldrich said. “We are very very grateful to the Tuch’s. The Tuch family has made a wonderful difference for us.”

To commemorate that donation, the hospital has renamed its neonatal transport rig “Tuch’s Truck.” The newly named truck safely transports the hospital’s youngest patients to and from other facilities.

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“The rig is essentially an ICU on wheels,” Aldrich said.

Alex and Kylie made the announcement alongside their two sons Tripp and Teller, and their family is getting bigger in the fall. The Tuchs are expecting a baby girl in September.