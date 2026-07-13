BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A local organization hosted a community celebration on Sunday with two main goals in mind: providing a day of fun and promoting community-wide inclusion.

The second annual Western New York Inclusive Carnival brought together dancers, families, and community members for a day of connection at the Richardson Olmsted Campus on Forest Avenue.

The event was organized by Danceability, a Buffalo-based dance and movement studio specifically designed for individuals with special needs. The organization runs traditional studio classes from September through May, concluding each season with two final performances.

WATCH: Annual inclusive carnival in Buffalo brings community together for games, resources and fun

Annual inclusive carnival in Buffalo brings community together for games, resources and fun

Now in its second year, organizers expanded the carnival to offer more space, vendors, and inclusive activities. Sunday's event offered traditional carnival elements like games and prizes, but also featured multiple sensory-friendly locations and access to local community resources.

Attendees enjoyed a variety of activities, including bounce houses, lacrosse, miniature golf, and food trucks. Local staples and organizations also participated, including Paula's Donuts, the local police department, and the fire department.

Christine Dwyer, co-founder of Danceability, emphasized the importance of hosting an event that encourages widespread inclusion.

Adam Beam A designated sensory area at the 2nd Annual WNY Inclusive Carnival in Buffalo.

"I think it brings everybody together," Dwyer said. "It shows that it doesn't matter, you know who you are as a person, that we can all be together, have fun together, enjoy the same things together, and it's just a nice time to spend out in the city of Buffalo."

As Danceability looks ahead to its upcoming dance season, representatives note that they are actively seeking volunteers to help support their programming.

Kristen Manhart, a member of the Danceability board of directors, noted that anyone in the community is welcome to help out.

"We are still actively looking for volunteers for our upcoming dance season," Manhart said. "We'd love to have anyone volunteer that's interested. No dance experience required."

Community members interested in volunteering or learning more about the program can find information on the organization's website at www.danceabilityinc.org.